Schedule for reserved seats

Karachi University (KU) on Monday announced the schedule for submission of online admission forms for the reserved seats in morning programme 2022.

The reserved seats are for sports, KU employees, special persons, armed forces, lawyers’ offspring, FATA, Northern Areas, Azad Jammu Kashmir, rural Sindh and Balochistan. Directorate of Admissions Incharge KU Dr Saima Akhtar said the online admission forms were available at the varsity’s website. The candidates would pay Rs2,000 as the processing fee and the forms could be submitted by December 24.