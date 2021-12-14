Two remanded in police custody in bar council official killing case

The administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts in Karachi on Monday remanded two suspects in police custody for their alleged involvement in the Sindh Bar Council (SBC) secretary Irfan Mahar killing case.
Ghulam Akbar and Wajid Hussain were produced before the administrative judge for their remand in connection with the killing case.
The investigation officer (IO) said the two suspects had confessed to killing Mahar at the behest of the victim’s wife. The IO stated that Akbar had disclosed that his sister Sahibzadi, who was also the wife of Mahar, gave him the task of killing her husband due to their personal dispute. The IO sought police remand of the suspects for interrogation and complete the investigation. He also requested the judge to delete the anti-terrorism section from the case as the suspects had been found to be relatives of the victim.
The administrative judge sent the suspects to police custody till December 22 and directed the IO to submit an investigation report by December 23. SBC Secretary Irfan Ali Mahar was shot dead by unidentified assailants on December 1 in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.
