FDE employees to protest on Thursday

Islamabad: The Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee (FGEJAC) which met here on Sunday decided to hold a protest demonstration in front of the Parliament House on Thursday (December 16). The FGEJAC also maintained that non-teaching staff and teaching staff would continue their official duties. However, FDE employees would stage a protest demonstration in front of Parliament House on Thursday after their duty timings. “We will not budge from our demand to abolish clause 166 of the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance, 2021,” the meeting decided.
It was also decided to continue protest by the staff while bearing black ribbons around their arms and display of banners at educational institutions.
LAHORE: Two prisoners of Camp Jail died here on Sunday. A prisoner named Sarfraz of Kot Radha Kishan was shifted to...
Reports said accused Hamza raped the girl in a washroom adjacent to a factory and threatened to kill her
SUKKUR: The unfortunate tradition, ‘Karo Kari’ claimed lives in two separate incidents in Nawabshah and Sanghar...
DADU: The University of Sindh has announced the admissions to bachelor, master’s degree programmes in various fields...
LAHORE: LUMS acknowledged the leadership of its founding members as well as its visionary partnership with the...
LAHORE: A 16-year-old girl was raped by two teenage boys in Haier police limits on Sunday. The accused escaped after...