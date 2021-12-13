‘Margalla Dialogue 21’ by IPRI opens today

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan will be speaking at the opening session of the two-day ‘Margalla Dialogue 21’ being organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) here today (Monday).

It will be a multi-faceted dialogue organised by IPRI with a theme of ‘Breaking Past, Entering Future’ in which leading figures from different spheres of life will be engaged in an intense interaction, speaking their minds and sharing their experiences.

According to the programme, the National Security Adviser Dr Moeed W. Yusuf will throw open the dialogue while Prime Minister will address the guests as the chief guest.

On Monday, the first day, two sessions will follow after the opening ceremony. The first one is titled as ‘CEO’s Forum’ in which the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar will be the keynote speaker. Participants from the US, Japan, China, and Pakistan will be participants.

The second session will be ‘Commanders Forum’ in which a number of retired top army officers from the US, Chiina, the UK and Pakistan will deliberate on the regional and global security situation. This session will be moderated by Dr Moeed Pirzada, the CEO and Editor of Global Village Space.

The opening session on the concluding second day of the ‘Margalla Dialogue’ will belong to seasoned serving and retired diplomats. The Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be the keynote speaker while participants will include Pakistan’s former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khan, former US Ambassador Cameron Munter, the Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Danila V. Ganich, the British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner and the former US Ambassador Robin Raphel.

The final session will belong to Scholars, which will be moderated by Nasim Zehra and the speakers will include Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Dr Samina Yasmeen, Dr Adil Najam, Dr Huma Baqai, Dr Barnett R. Rubin, and Dr Hu Shisheng.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussaini will address the concluding ceremony.

Brigadier (r) Raashid Wali Janjua, the Acting President of IPRI, will offer ‘Vote of Tanks’.