Selena Gomez discusses the 'coolest' milestone she shares with BFF Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez grew emotional as she reflected on the years long bond she shared with none other than bestie Taylor Swift.

As fans will be aware, the songbird duo have remained friends for nearly 17 years.

have experienced every major milestone together, from their early career success to heartbreaks and engagements.

During her recent appearance on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, hosted by her husband Benny Blanco and his best friend, David Andrew Bird, aka Lil Dicky, Gomez talked about the bond that has remained the ultimate “love story” in her life.

Bringing up the Eras Tour hitmaker, Blanco, asked his wife, “Do you guys ever sit there and you’re like, ‘I can’t believe this is what our life is now?’”

To this the 33-year-old songstress responded, “It’s more so that, ‘Wow, we survived it!’”

She continued, “It’s absolutely unbelievable to come from 17 years of friendship — from multiple heartbreaks and love stories and fun stories in life."

It is noteworthy that the besties have survived every heartbreak together and even found love in sync.

While Gomez and Blanco got engaged in December 2024, Swift said “yes” to Travis Kelce months later in August 2025.

"We both ended up being fortunately being engaged around the same time, and that was the coolest part!”

“You both ended up with good dudes,” Bird told Gomez, who agreed, saying about the friendship, “I’m very lucky...”