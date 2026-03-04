Madeline Ross, sister of popular streamer Adin Ross, dies at 36

Adin Ross's sister Madeline Ross dead at 36

Madeline Ross, who is the older sister of well-known streamer Adin Ross, has died. She was 36 years old.



Notably, she passed away on Jan. 15 in Broward County, Florida. However, her cause of death is still unknown, a report on TMZ stated.

Regarding Ross, there is little information about her online.

What is so far public about her is she was one of three sisters of her popular internet personality brother.

In addition, her sister, like her brother, is also an influencer.

Who is Adin Ross?

Ross has amassed a considerable following on the internet.

With 7 million followers on Twitch, 4 million subscribers on YouTube and 2 million followers on Kick, he is one of the top streamers in the world.

His rise began from streaming while playing video games, and his fame reached new heights when he streamed with Bronny, son of famous basketballer LeBron James.

He saw an opening of a path to success. Ross then expanded into other fields. He began interviewing popular rappers and celebrities.

Then, he hit a jackpot when the young streamer landed a chance of interviewing President Donald Trump before the presidential election in August 2024.

However, with fame comes controversy.

Eight times, said Stream Charts – a live streaming analytics – he was banned him from Twitch.

While being permanently booted out of the platform, his ban was removed, which drew angry reactions from some Twitch employees.