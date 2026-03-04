Photo: Jeff Bezos's wife Lauren Sánchez recalls most 'special' moment from Italy wedding

Jeff Bezo's wife Lauren has reflected on the most "impactful" moment from their nuptials.

As fans will be aware, the high-profile pair tied the knot in June 2025 on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy.

During her 3rd March 2026 appearance on Today, Lauren opened up about "the biggest moment" from her star-studded wedding ceremony.

While promoting her second children’s book, The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea, during the same she talked about her experience with dyslexia.

It is noteworthy that the 56-year-old has a son who also has dyslexia, and he gave a special speech at her event on June 27, 2025. She shares son Nikko with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez, and son Evan, and daughter Ella, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. Nevertheless, she kept the identity of her special son under wraps.

Sharing the emotional weighed of that moment, she revealed, "That was literally the most meaningful and impactful moment at my wedding, besides getting married to Jeff."

Lauren corrected herself, "Okay, alright, okay, it was the second most [meaningful]."

"The biggest moment was with my kids. They all got to do speeches. Jeff's kids did speeches, my kids, and one of my kids, who is dyslexic — and he lets me talk about it — went up there and talked about a moment that was extremely important to him, and I had no idea what he was going to say," Lauren continued.

Looking back at another precious moment from his childhood, she added, "He was in the fourth grade and not writing well and he wrote this sentence that says, 'I can do this.' "

She recalled, "And it was his first sentence. And that's really late to be writing your first sentence as any parent with a kid with dyslexia knows."

Lauren continued, "I blew it up and I put it in our kitchen, and it says, 'I can do this.' Anyway, he talked about how special that moment was for him."