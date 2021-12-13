Munir wins J A Zaman Open Golf

LAHORE: Mohammad Munir bolstered his overnight supremacy with perfection to be the victor of the J A Zaman Open Golf 2021 here on Sunday.

The top ten professionals in this championship were Munir (Rawalpindi) 280; Ahmed Baig (PAF Skyview) 282; M Shabbir (Islamabad) 282; Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison) 283; M Naeem (Peshawar) 283; Hamza Amin (Islamabad) 283; Moazzam Sadique (DHA) 284; M Zubair (Karachi Golf Club) 284; Shahid Javed Khan (Gymkhana) 284; M Nazir (Rawalpindi) 285.

In the race for honours in Amateur Category, Ahmed Zafar Hayat (Gymkhana) won the first gross with a score of 148. The second gross went to Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm) with a score 154. Third gross winner was Salman Jehangir (Gymkhana) with a score of 155.

The net section winner was Ahmed Jibran followed by Ali Nadeem and Omer Farooq. All three are from Gymkhana and had the same score of net 143 and the positions were decided on the basis of better scores over the last 18 holes.

Other results: Caddies; Asghar Ali 3rd; Sikander 2nd and Zahoor Khan, 1st.

Junior Girls: Yasmin Zaman Khan, 1st and Aeesa Almas Rashid, 2nd

Ladies: Parkha Ijaz, 1st gross; Suneyah Osama, 2nd gross; Ghazala Yasmin, 3rd gross

Minaa Zainab, 1st net; Dr Rubab Haider, 2nd net; Bushara Fatima, 3rd net

Veterans: Javed A Khan, 1st gross; Dr Waseem Yousaf, 2nd gross; Tariq Baloch, 3rd gross

Ismail Qureshi, 1st net; Ejaz Malik, 2nd net; Abdul Ghaffar, 3rd net

Senior Amateurs: Tariq Mehmood, 1st gross; Imran Ahmed, 2nd gross; Col M Shafi, 3rd gross

Rashid Akbar, 1st net; Col Asif Mehdi, 2nd net; Naveed Sharif, 3rd net

Senior Professionals: Maqbool Ahmed, 1st, Tahir Nasim, 2nd and Manzoor Ahmed, 3rd

Junior Professionals: M Saqib, 1st; Abdul Wadood, 2nd and Nabeel Khan, 3rd