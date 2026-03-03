Cristiano Ronaldo flees Saudi: €61m private jet hits Madrid amid Middle East turmoil

Cristiano Ronaldo's luxury €61 million private jet left Saudi Arabia in the middle of the night as regional tensions reached a boiling point following a confirmed drone strike on the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh.

The 41-year-old lives in the Saudi capital with his wife, Georgina Rodriguez, and his five children, but it is unclear if they were on board the plane.

According to Iranian state media, two drone strikes targeted the US diplomatic headquarters in the country overnight. The rogue state also announced that a staff building in Bahrain had been destroyed. Similarly, foreign officials are fleeing the Middle East by the thousands as the conflict enters its fourth day.

This comes as Ronaldo’s old Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand admitted he was shaken after missile strikes forced his family into a Covid-like lockdown in Dubai.

Conversely, a flight tracker showed that the football superstar’s Bombardier Global Express jet made the near seven-hour journey to the Spanish capital. Flight Trader 24 shows the Real Madrid legend’s jet flew over Egypt and across the Mediterranean before landing in Madrid.

The superstar's return to finish his 2026 title charge with Al-Nasr will likely depend on the stability of the region in the coming days.