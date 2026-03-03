King Charles’ working himself ‘into an early grave’ as calamity threatens monarchy: ‘He’s losing allies’

The current state of the British Royal Family, with all its baggage associated with Andrew and unsuccessful attempts at redirecting attention has been failing, miserably and its even led to King Charles, whose known for having had no interaction with Jeffrey Epstein face heckling and shouting.

Regarding the media frenzy that Andrew has caused for his brother, that too from the very start of his reign, royal columnist Phil Dampier has come forward.

He believes the King who is not only managing a monarchy riddled with drama and baggage but is also battling cancer is facing far too much to handle alone and this belief is reportedly shared by his son and heir too.

In a piece for Woman’s Day the commentator went as far as to say that the King is facing a plethora of issues and “no one knows what the future holds for them, or Andrew, who looked exhausted.”

But what’s even scarier in the commentator’s eyes is whether the monarchy has any chance at surviving and “what should King Charles and his heir Prince William do now.”

The same commentator also highlighted how despite not seeing eye to eye on much these days, the duo “do agree this is a calamity that has the potential to destroy the entire British monarchy.” Moreover in his own way Charles is doing “a lot to distract from it” whether that be movie premieres and meet and greets – but nothing is working the way it should.

This has even led Prince William down a dark thought process one where he’s forced to wonder whether this is ‘too much’ for his father. According to sources, “he’s worried he’s working himself into an early grave while dealing with unprecedented circumstances.”

However, “he would never directly ask his father to step aside,” the insider added even if “he has expressed his concerns about his health while pointing out how the Danish royal family averted its own scandal with an abdication.”

In addition, there are no big royal events in the horizon to shift focus. No wedding, nor christening and thus “there are a growing number of people in the palace starting to wonder if an abdication and a brand new start is just what they need.”

Before signing off the commentator added, “William has already proven to be an effective leader – Charles wouldn’t be in such a mess if he and the [late] Queen had followed Wills’ advice and ditched Andrew after his car-crash TV interview. Instead, they paid off his accuser and gave Andrew extra titles. It was the wrong decision and one of the reasons why Charles is losing allies in the palace.”