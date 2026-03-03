Timothée Chalamet faces major blow ahead of 2026 Oscars: 'In depth of disappointment'

Timothée Chalamet’s unexpected reaction has finally come to light after he lost the Best Actor Award.

Radar Online reported that the Dune star has shown “quite devastation’ after losing the Best Actor in a Leading Role prize to the Sinners star Michael B. Jordan at the 2026 Actor Awards.

Kylie Jenner’s beau was the favourite to secure the award, but his expectations met disappointment when Viola Davis announced the Black Panther star as the winner.

Inbaal Honigman, the body language expert, revealed that Chalamet looked “optimistic” when nominees were announced.

She explained, “He smiles brightly with no discomfort or nerves, and then he nods confidently towards the camera. His nod is one of good-natured gratitude, as if he’s thanking the audience for loving the movie, or as if he is already thanking the community for voting for him.”

The Marty Supreme actor looked “confident and excited” as he was “expecting to hear his name” and the "height of anticipation gives way to the depth of disappointment” for Chalamet after Jordan stood victorious, said Honigman.

She added, "When his name is not announced, Timothée is seen applauding and loudly cheering for the winner, happy to celebrate the winning actor, while hiding his quiet devastation, which becomes apparent later on.”

"During Jordan’s speech, Chalamet is clapping enthusiastically, but his eyes are lowered. The facial expression reveals that he’s disappointed. Those lowered eyes are effectively using his eyelids as protection, taking a moment to process the emotions," Honigman elaborated.

It is worth mentioning that Chalamet and Jordan are also competing for 2026 Oscars.