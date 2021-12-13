Three jockeys in hospital, two horses die in HK race fall

HONG KONG: Three jockeys were taken to hospital and two horses died after a horror fall marred the Group One Hong Kong Sprint on Sunday, one of the highlights of the prestigious International Races at the famous Sha Tin track.

The distressing incident, in the fifth contest on Hong Kong’s biggest day of racing, came as Lyle Hewitson’s mount Amazing Star broke down as the field turned to enter the home straight in the 1,200 metre (six furlongs) contest.

Gallopers Lucky Patch, ridden by Zac Purton, Naboo Attack under Karis Teetan and Pixie Knight with Yuichi Fukunaga on board were caught in the melee and sent sprawling in distressing scenes.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club confirmed that Purton, Hewitson and Fukunaga were all in a stable condition after being taken to the nearby Prince of Wales hospital.

Sadly, Amazing Star and Naboo Attack both had to be euthanised humanely as a result of their injuries.