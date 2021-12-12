NCOC Covid-19 update: 11 die, 395 test positive

ISLAMABAD: As many as 11 people lost the battle, succumbing to the deadly virus, while 395 tested positive for the pandemic during the 24 hours period in the country.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 50,859 tests were conducted, of which 395 tested positive.

The tally of positive cases has climbed to the level of 12,88,761, while the positivity ratio stands at 0.77 percent.

As per the province-wise details, 477,721 people tested positive in Sindh, 443,794 in Punjab, 180,611 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,081 in Islamabad, 34,601 in AJK, 33,528 in Balochistan, and 10,425 in Gilgit-Baltistan so far.

With 11 deaths, the tally of fatalities has surged to 28,823 across country as 13,050 fatalities have been reported in Punjab, 7,634 in Sindh, 5,885 in KP, 962 in Islamabad, 743 in AJK, 363 in Balochistan and 186 in GB so far. In addition, 131,311,097 vaccine doses have been administered so far and as many as 12,50,427 patients have recovered, while 759 patients are said to be in a critical condition.