Driving licence centres’ timing extended

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders to extend working hours of Lahore driving licence issuing centres for the convenience of citizens.

Sardar Ali Khan said that in the next phase, a special drive would be launched in major cities including Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi for issuance of driving licences.

The IG said the procedure for issuing driving licences is being further simplified and a special campaign would be launched to make citizens aware of traffic rules.

He has given orders to CTO to increase working hours of driving licence issuance centres. Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Muntazer Mehdi said new working hours will be now from 8am to 6pm and driving licence centres will be kept open till 1pm on Sunday. He said citizens can now get their driving licence on Sunday also and the new working hours will be applicable from today. The CTO said it is mandatory for citizens to take their appointment by Rasta App of Lahore Traffic Police. The special campaign for the issuance of traffic licences remain continued till December 31 and citizens should avail this facility.