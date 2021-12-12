Munir, Baig shine in J A Zaman Golf

LAHORE: Rawalpindi’s Mohammad Munir and Ahmed Baig showed their superiority in 8th J A Zaman Open Golf Championship on Saturday.

The acclaimed 8th J.A Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship carrying a beneficial prize money of Rs4.1 million has moved into the final phase at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf.

Munir of Rawalpindi Golf Club and Ahmed Baig of PAF Skyview have aggregate score of 208, eight under par.

Munir was phenomenal in shot execution and resplendent on the greens and the combination enabled him to card a marvelous round of 67 with birdies on holes 4, 7, 14 and an eagle on the par 5, 15th. Rest of the holes he managed regulation pars.

As for the blooming Ahmed Baig, the round on Saturday was a fulfilling one from him. Seven birdies on holes 2, 6, 7 and 8, 15th, 16th and 18 neutralised by two bogies on 12th and 14th fetched him the most honorable position on the leaderboard.

One stroke behind Munir and Ahmed lie two very assertive and strong willed competitors. Matloob Ahmed and Moazzam Saddique are bunched together in second position at an aggregate score of 209, seven under par.

Placed third, all by himself is Muhammed Zubair of Karachi Golf Club at a score of 210, six under par. He too is a daunting competitor who can play classy golf under such fearsome competitive conditions.

At the score of 212 are placed Muhammed Naeem (Peshawar ), Muhammed Nazir (Rawalpindi) and Hamza Amin (Islamabad). Shahid Javed Khan is at 213 along with Muhammed Shabbir.