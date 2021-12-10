 
Friday December 10, 2021
Climate carnage

December 10, 2021

One of the biggest problems created by climate change is the greenhouse effect, which leads to global warming. The use of machines has led to an increase in the production of carbon dioxide.

The resultant climate change will cause droughts, desertification, and flooding. Already Pakistan is among those countries that are most vulnerable to climate change. Using alternative energy sources and stopping deforestation can help reduce the amount of greenhouse gases.

Muhammad Nawaz

Hub