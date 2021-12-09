Hascol concludes its AGM

KARACHI: Hascol Petroleum has just concluded its much-awaited Annual General Meeting (AGM), in which its Chairman, former UK Foreign Minister Sir Alan Duncan, stated that the company is nearing agreement on a complete restructuring of its debt.

He went on to say: “2021 has been a dramatic year during which your Board has worked tirelessly to turn the company around. I believe we are making good progress in doing so, and I am pleased to be able to explain some of the steps we have taken over the last few months.

First, we have published the 2020 accounts, and in doing so we have cleaned them up and corrected some previous entries which did not meet our high standards. We are now working hard on the 2021 quarterly accounts, and hope to be up-to-date with them within a few weeks.

Hascol replaced the Company’s auditors. Baker Tilly are working closely now with our Finance Department on all our accounts and processes.Our CEO and CFO have worked exceptionally long hours under great pressure and, along with all the other employees of Hascol, they deserve our gratitude and appreciation.

It is not just Hascol which has had a difficult year. The entire OMC sector has had a challenging time both with market conditions and with the regulatory environment.