Those left behind

Women can contribute significantly in all areas of the country’s growth, but this is only possible if they are given proper education. Society’s patriarchal system and norms are the biggest roadblock to education for most women. A number of parents refrain from sending girls to school simply because of societal norms.
According to Unicef, only 2.8 million of the 8.6 million girls enrolled at the primary level continue to secondary education. The remaining are compelled to drop out. Getting education is a constitutional right of every citizen – man or woman. The fact that Pakistan ranks 153 out of 156 in the Global Gender Gap report 2021, should be a wakeup call for the government. Education can help end domestic violence and encourage women to make decisions with more freedom and clarity. The government should do all it can to encourage female literacy.
Usama Bin Rafiq
Islamabad
