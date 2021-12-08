ICT contest winners head to regional final

Islamabad: The national winners of the fifth edition of the Huawei Middle East ICT Competition in Pakistan have been announced, with winning teams qualifying for the regional finals later in December.

Held in partnership with HEC, Huawei Authorised Learning Partners, Huawei Academy Support Centres and Huawei ICT Academies, the 2021 edition of the Competition attracted more than 10,000 students from 137 universities out of which 50 qualified for national finals and the most talented six have qualified for regional finals, nurturing and empowering a future generation of local ICT talent to effectively contribute to Pakistan national digitisation plans and visions.

The winners of this year's national Competition in Pakistan are Bhagchan Meghwar, Mukhtar Memon, and Sateesh Kumar from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology. Hafiz Muhammad Rizwan from Govt College University (Faisalabad), Syeda Iqra Fatima from Islamia University (Bahawalpur) and Adnan Ali from Virtual University (Islamabad).

They each received free vouchers worth $200, participation certificates, goodies, souvenirs, and training for regional finals with the chance to win $20,000 in prize money within the upcoming Middle East regional final, along with other certificates and accolades, with the opportunity to compete in the global finals.

Congratulating the winners, Mengqiang, CEO, Huawei, Pakistan, said the level of competition was exceptionally high this year, evidence of the incredible ICT talent available in Pakistan. "Not only are the youth becoming more acquainted with the latest technologies, but they are applying these into practical solutions that can deliver true value to society. As Pakistan undergoes a rapid digital transformation, we will continue to support the youth with the necessary skills to propel industry and the economy forward."

Dr Waqar Mahmood, Director, University of Engineering and Technology (Lahore), said the key to achieving digital transformation was collaboration between industry, government, academia, and technology companies.

"We are proud to be part of this ambitious initiative which has consistently raised the bar in ICT competition in the country while exposing our students to global standards of innovation and best practices."

Held under the theme of 'Connectivity, Honor, Future', this year's ICT Competition attracted thousands of college and university students from Pakistan and the wider Middle East. Amongst other goals, it aims to cultivate ICT talent among college students worldwide, and equip them with the necessary skills to succeed in an evolving digital economy.