Rulers pushed country into hunger, poverty: Ahsan

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN)’s Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has chosen March 23, the Pakistan Day, for organising the ‘Awami Parade’ in Islamabad as there would be a military parade in the federal capital.

“March 23 is the day, when the Muslims of South Asia had dreamt of a separate state, and a Constitution was made that was rejected by a dictator,” the PMLN leader said while addressing a press conference at the residence of the PMLN’s Sindh president Shah Muhammad Shah in Karachi.

The PMLN leaders, including Shah Muhammad Shah, former federal finance minister Miftah Ismail, former governor Mohammad Zubair, MNA Khael Das Kohistani and Khwaja Tariq Nazir accompanied him.

Iqbal said the country runs by using modern technology, not by astrology but currently, the rulers have pushed the country into hunger and poverty. “220 million people will decide on how to run the country,” he added.

He said the PMLN’s government in Islamabad had no interference in the then PTI-led government in KP and PPP’s government in Sindh.

He said the country needs serious reforms and its future cannot be decided in the closed rooms. “We need to get Pakistan out of abusive politics and into serious moral politics,” he added.

The PMLN leader said the people of Pakistan cannot be misled anymore, adding: “We have been prosecuted on false assumptions.” He warned that if the country was not saved from this “corrupt, incapable and incompetent” government immediately, it would be too late to save Pakistan and they all would be crying over spilt milk. “When the PMLN came into power in 2013, the terrorism was at its peak in the country,” Iqbal said, adding: “But, under the leadership of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the terrorism was eradicated across the country and peace was brought back.” He said that he still remembers that the people, during a match in Qadafi Stadium, had put up banners, saying that terrorism has been defeated and the nation has won.