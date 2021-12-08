Ex-Test cricketers back polio eradication drive

LAHORE: Former Pakistani test cricketers have backed polio eradication efforts in Pakistan saying parents must continue to vaccinate their children in the last mile of polio eradication in order to ensure that the country is taken off the list of last remaining two polio endemic countries.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the last remaining two countries on the globe which are yet to be declared polio-free. The call from test cricketers including leg spinner Abdur Rehman and opener Taufeeq Umer came on the heels of a national immunisation drive against polio which is starting from December 13 (Monday). Both the cricketers were talking to media at a polio campaign inauguration ceremony conducted by National Hospital here on Tuesday.

Punjab plans to inoculate 16.9 million children in the drive to boost their immunity and to continue the wonderful progress towards polio virus’ eradication from Pakistan. Talking to the media, Abdur Rehman said as a cricketer and a Pakistani he would like to thank the polio teams for going door to door every campaign and delivering the much needed two drop of polio vaccine to the children. Talking to the media, Taufeeq Umar urged parents to dispel negative propaganda and repose full trust in the government.