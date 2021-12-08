PPDC funds scam: Issue ad for Shehbaz’s daughter’s presence on next hearing, says court

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday ordered the court staff to issue advertisements seeking the presence of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia Imran before the court in the Punjab Power Development Company funds scam.

The court directed the concerned staff to place the advertisement on the residence of the accused and submit a report by December 13, and if she does not appear before the court till the next hearing, proceedings of declaring her a proclaimed offender be initiated. It is pertinent to mention here that Ali Imran, husband of Rabia Imran, has already been declared an absconder in this case.

As per case details, Fatima Developers is owned by Ali Imran and his wife Rabia Imran. In 2018, an accountability court had declared Imran Yousaf an absconder for receiving graft money from the CEO of the Punjab Power Development Company Ikram Naveed. According to NAB, Ikram Naveed confessed to giving illegal monetary benefit worth Rs132 million to Ali Imran.

Naveed bought three floors worth Rs132m in the Ali Trade Centre, owned by Imran Ali. Ikram, his wife Samina and son Farjad bought two commercial floors and a complete penthouse floor in Ali Trade Centre. The accused directly transferred more than Rs60m from the accounts of Earthquake Reconstruction & Rehabilitation Authority to the accounts of Ali and Fatima Developers. Ali Imran, through Ali Trade Centre, which was under construction, allegedly minted over Rs100m from the exchequer. After the NAB intervened, Ikram Naveed had entered into a plea bargain with the NAB.