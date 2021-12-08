Nurses ask govt to issue their appointment orders

TIMERGARA: The representatives of the charge nurses selected for the merged districts under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) scheme on Tuesday asked the government and high-ups of the Health department to issue their appointment orders.

Talking to reporters, Sultan Zeb from Lower Dir, Ghani Rahman from Swat and Saeed from Shangla complained that they were still waiting for their appointment orders despite their selection as charge nurses some three months ago. The complainants said that a total of 481 charge nurses from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were appointed by the Directorate of Health under the AIP scheme for merged districts on September 8 on ad hoc basis.

They said the process of their selection and appointment was completed after an advertisement was issued by the DG Health for selection of nurses in the integrated districts.

They said the majority of the selected persons belonged to the districts of Malakand division because it was the most populated division where the number of qualified nurses was high compared to other areas.

They said that after the selection, the candidates were asked to report to the DG Health office in Peshawar within three days and receive their appointment orders.

The nurses’ representatives said that some quarters objected to the recruitment process and the government had to stop their postings.

They said the government had formed a fact-finding committee headed by secretary law on September 12 to probe whether or not the hiring process was carried out as per the notified criteria.

The committee was asked to present its findings within two weeks. They said that nearly three months had passed but they were yet to receive any response from the authorities.

The complainants said that several candidates had resigned from their early jobs and they had been waiting for the appointment letters. They asked the government to resolve the matter and issue the appointment letters without further delay.