KPRA launches on-the-spot registration drive

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has launched a three-day on-the-spot registration drive to facilitate unregistered taxpayers associated with the services sector in the provincial capital.

On the day first, of the drive, teams of KPRA visited premises of businesses associated with the services sector in Peshawar to create awareness and provide on-the-spotregistration facilities at their doorsteps, said a press release.

On the special directives of Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah, three teams of the Authority visited businesses located on University Road, Hayatabad, University Town and Abdara Road.

The teams set up mobile registration centres where on-the-spot registration facilities were provided to unregistered business owners, associated with services sectors, who had not registered with the authority.

The three-day registration drive would continue until Thursday evening in Peshawar in which KPRA registration teams would visit each and every market and business centre of the city to create awareness regarding tax-paying among the people.

The aim of the registration drive is to create awareness among the masses for tax acculturation in the province and to strengthen the revenue base of the government for providing better services to the people. “We consider the taxpayers as our stakeholders and facilitating them is the aim of this drive,” said Fayyaz Ali Shah in his message adding that people associated with the services sector should take benefit of the drive and get their businesses registered with KPRA to take part in strengthening and development of their province and country.