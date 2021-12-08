Without gas

Unfortunately, gas is only available to most households three times a day. As if this wasn’t bad enough, many people have installed gas compressors at their homes which leads to reduced pressure of gas supply to others in the area.
In my locality, for instance, two houses use these compressors. As a result, the rest of the houses on the street are deprived of gas. The two houses were identified last year but due to heavy security at these places, no inspection team could visit. Given the situation, gas companies’ claims that houses with compressors will not be given gas, is laughable. One wonders: why such compressors are available freely in the market in the first place?
Hussain Siddiqui
Islamabad
