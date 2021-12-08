PBF shortlists boxers for training camp

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) have shortlisted 40 men and 18 women boxers from the recently concluded National Boxing Championship who will be put in the camp to prepare for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games to be held next year.

"Yes we have picked 40 boys and 18 girls from the national event. In the men's category selection in each weight varies depending on the talent. In some weights in men's we have picked four, in some three and in some two boxers," PBF secretary Col Nsir Tung told 'The News' on Tuesday.

"In women we have picked three boxers each in the six weight categories," Nasir was quick to add.

However he said that it is not possible for the PBF to hold a camp for international events immediately.

"We will hold a camp after January as we have nothing in our kitty. The state is not backing us and we even spent heavy amount from our own pockets on the national event which was very successful. We were smartly assisted by DHA and it was because of its support the glorious event was made possible," Nasir said.

"See we fielded only a single boxer in the World Championship the other month and it cost us Rs1 million and that we also managed from our own pockets," Nasir said. He said that some good talent was seen in the event.

"A highly talented boy from Balochistan was found in the light-weight and in feather-weight Zakir Hussain from Army was gutsy. These can be developed for future national duty," Nasir said.

"It's hard time to manage an event as it is very costly. This time we also awarded belts to the winners and it was a good experience as it motivated the pugilists," Nasir said.