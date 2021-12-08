KP Football Cup Trophy unveiled

KARACHI: The Ufone 4G Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Cup 2021 Trophy was unveiled on Tuesday at the Peshawar’s famous Tehmas Khan Stadium.

Following the conclusion of the eliminator round at the regional level, DFA Charsadda, DFA Abbottabad, Aatish Tank, DFA Chitral, DFA Karak, DFA Mardan, DFA Bannu and DFA Waziristan Combined have qualified for the Super 8 round. The captains of the successful eight teams participated in the trophy unveiling ceremony that was draped in Ufone 4G’s signature orange theme, whilst superior upkeep of the venue was ensured to deliver a day and night floodlight footballing experience to players and spectators alike.

To mark the beginning of Super 8 rounds of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa edition, official anthem for Ufone 4G Football Cup 2021 ‘Tu Khel Ja’ was played in the stadium. The soul lifting melody beautifully captures the enthusiasm for sports and passion for self-actualization as it encourages the players to unleash their untapped flair and potential. The song is a collaborative venture amongst local talent from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who earlier composed anthems for local editions of the tournament. The visual work is equally delightful and succeeds at showcasing how the rich sporting culture unifies the two distinct regions.

The anthem will keep echoing throughout the rest of the tournament and even after. The Super 8 round of the tournament will be played from Wednesday (today) to Thursday at the Tehmas Khan Stadium Peshawar. On Wednesday (today) DFA Charsadda face DFA Abbottabad while Aatish Tank lock horn with DFA Chitral. On Thursday DFA Karak will fight it out against DFA Mardan while DFA Bannu will face DFA Waziristan Combined for a place in the semi-finals.

Both semi-finals will be played on December 10. The final will be conducted on December 11. The winners will then face Chaman’s Muslim FC, the winners of the Balochistan leg of the cup in a Super Final on December 1. The winners will be the ultimate champion of the Ufone 4G Football Cup 2021.