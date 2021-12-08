Partly cloudy forecast

 
Wednesday December 08, 2021
December 08, 2021

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with cold and dry conditions was witnessed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -11°C while in Lahore, it was 8.8°C and maximum was 23.6°C.