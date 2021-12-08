SHO suspended, constable held for killing 16-year-old in fake shootout

The Orangi Town SHO has been suspended and two men, including a police constable, have been arrested on murder and terrorism charges after a teenage boy was shot dead and his friend wounded on Monday.

West Range DIG Nasir Aftab told The News that the initial findings submitted to him showed negligence on the part of SHO Azam, who was then suspended and would face departmental proceedings.

DIG Aftab said PC Tauheed, who had fired on 16-year-old Arsalan, was also found guilty and had committed the offence along with his friend Umair, following which the police were directed to register an FIR against them.

The case has been registered at the Orangi Town police station on the complaint of Badshah Khan, uncle of the deceased boy, under the sections of murder, attempted murder, dacoity and terrorism.

According to the FIR, Khan owns a private business and is a resident of Muhammad Khan Colony. He said he was in Naval Colony when he received a call from a relative, who informed him that his nephew Arsalan and friend Yasir had been injured during a dacoity.

Khan was told that the boys were under treatment at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, but when he reached the hospital, he received the news that Arsalan had succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

He was informed by relatives that as per his daily routine, Arsalan, an intermediate student, and his friend Yasir were returning home on a motorbike after receiving tuition from a teaching institute near the Board Office.

When the boys were near Orangi Town’s Qatar Masjid, armed men opened fire on them, following which Arsalan was killed and Yasir wounded, said the uncle. DIG Aftab said the police investigation shows PC Tauheed, who was not in uniform, and his friend Umair were on a motorbike when the boys were shot, leading to Arsalan’s death.

Moreover, there are two separate theories about the firing incident — either the constable was trying to snatch Arsalan’s motorbike or the boys were shot at over suspicion, which is categorically wrong.

Police have, however, registered a case under murder, attempted murder and dacoity charges, as well as under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, arresting PC Tauheed and his friend Umair.

Unacceptable

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Malik Shahzad Awan, who is also the president of the Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance, condemned the murder of Arsalan Mehsud, who was the son of Dumper Association Chairman Liaquat Ali Mehsud.

The lawmaker said they would make sure that the bereaved received justice in the case of the murder of his young son. He said the killing of a young man in such a manner was completely unacceptable.

He also said the police were under an obligation to protect the lives and belongings of the people, so they should not be killing innocent youngsters in such a manner.



Awan said the Karachi police were once again disturbing the peace of the city. He said that whoever had ordered the killing of the young man would be brought to book, as they would go to any extent to get justice in the case.



He appealed to the Sindh chief minister and the province’s inspector general of police to take notice of the murder and order an investigation to be conducted in an independent manner.