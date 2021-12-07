Ordinance promulgated: All agencies bound to provide data to Nadra

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday promulgated an ordinance binding all agencies to immediately provide the required data to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).
Through the Nadra (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, issued under Article 89 of the Constitution, Section VI of the Nadra Ordinance 2000 has been amended. According to ordinance, the non-provision of the required data to the Nadra would be declared an indiscipline that would follow action under the relevant laws.
