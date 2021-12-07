A living nightmare

The unimaginably brutal killing of a Sri Lankan citizen in Sialkot has sent chills down the spine of every person with even an ounce of decency. Unfortunately, such incidents are not a rare occurrence in Pakistan. Uninformed accusation of blasphemy and the subsequent lynching of the alleged blasphemer by a charged mob has become a familiar pattern. Seeds of extremism have been continuously sowed by the state for perceived strategic interests and political gains. The wave of extremism set off during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan has been gaining momentum ever since. In fact, the extremist forces have become so formidable that the state has succumbed to their pressure time and again. The reinstatement of the TLP as a political party and the dropping of criminal charges against its members has greatly shaken the morale of the law- agencies.

The growing extremism is shrinking the space for tolerance and mutual coexistence. In such a regressive environment, any efforts of portraying the soft image of Pakistan will sound hypocritical. The political, economic and social prosperity of Pakistan hinges on the security of life, property and dignity of its citizens. Unless the power elites are willing to bridle the violent and hostile self-proclaimed religious police, the stability and security of the state cannot be ensured.

Muhammad Ammad

Dera Ismail