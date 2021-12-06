Pakistan to field Saadi, Awais in Asian Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan is set to field two Saadi Abbas and Mohammad Awais in the Asian Championship which will be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from December 19-22.

Pakistan Karate Federation’s (PKF) chairman Mohammad Jahangir told ‘The News’ on Sunday that they wanted to field more fighters in the event which also features cadet, junior and under-21 events but financial issues forced them to stick to only two in the senior category.

After doing extremely well in the World Championship in Dubai last month, the country’s premier fighter Saadi Abbas is expected to win a medal in the Asian Championship. Having won one gold and two bronze medals at this level, Saadi is in great nick and can click.

“I am in the best form of my life and can do anything. But I am not targeting a medal; if I win it will be welcomed. I have already won several major medals but what was their benefit?” Saadi said while talking to ‘The News’ from Quetta.

Saadi is in Pakistan where he had to feature in the WAPDA’s inter-unit event in Quetta.

In the World Championship in Dubai he was given bye in the first round. He then defeated a Singaporean fighter 8-0 in the second round, ousted a Japanese fighter 4-1 in the third round, overcame a fighter from France 1-0 in the fourth round before losing to an American fighter in the fifth round 3-2. Had he beaten the American he would have been in the semi-finals.

“It was a great event for me and I surprised everyone with the way I played there,” Saadi said.

He said that the Asian Championship is even tougher than the World Championship.

“The continental event is much tougher and here we will have Uzbeks, Tajiks and Japanese also. It depends on draws. Let’s see what happens but I will tell you I am in great form,” said the US Open former champion.

Saadi, who has backed his own career while living in Dubai, also went through the Olympics qualifiers but could not make a cut to the world’s most prestigious event. It was a rare chance for him as there will be no karate in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He said that had he got a medal in the World Championship in Dubai he would have decided not to feature in the Asian Championship in Almaty.