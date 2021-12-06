Cyclic disasters

Today corruption and unemployment are the two major causes of underdevelopment in Pakistan. The unemployed remain stagnant and cannot possibly hope for social mobility, while the corrupt grow and prosper at the expense of the country.
A major cause for the continued growth of corruption is the poor performance of the anti-corruption departments. As a result of the blatant theft of people’s rights which deprives them of fair wages and sources of income, the unemployment ratio escalates. The unemployed then turn to crime or more corruption, perpetuating the cycle. It is essential for the government to curb corruption and provide jobs to the unemployed, or people will never be able to climb out of the rut.
Mudasir Karim
Turbat
