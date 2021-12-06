Two go missing after leaving airport

A Pakistani youth who arrived in Karachi from Germany on Saturday night was abducted along with his friend by unidentified persons within the jurisdiction of the Airport police.

Police said they received a complaint from Attaullah Khan, a resident of Safoora Goth, who narrated that his son Rehan Khan, who was currently studying and working in Germany, landed in Karachi on Saturday night to attend a family event and his friend Ibrahim went to the airport to receive him.

Attaullah claimed that the flight landed as per its schedule but Ibrahim and Rehan did not reach home. The complainant said the mobile phones of the two youths were off. He added that he also contacted Ibrahim’s elder brother who also did not know where the two youths had disappeared.

The complainant said that some unidentified suspect had kidnapped the two friends. The police registered an FIR on Attaullah’s complaint. Malir SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur said an investigation team was working on the case. He explained that the available footage had made it clear that Rehan had safely reached Karachi and he left the airport premises with Ibrahim in a car before they went missing.