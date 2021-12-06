Contractor shot dead, two injured by robbers in North Nazimabad

Robbers in the city continue to be on the rampage as a contractor was gunned down on Sunday and two others were injured for trying to resist a mugging bid.

Raheem Bux, 45, was shot dead and two others, Nasir Ahmed and Abdul Ahad, were injured within the North Nazimabad police’s remit. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon near the Meerath Kabab House in North Nazimabad Block A.

Police said that as they received the information, they rushed to the scene where they found three men lying injured. They were immediately moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where Bux succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, two bandits attempted to rob Bux at gunpoint when he offered resistance and tried to overpower the culprits, prompting them to open fire, which killed Bux and caused injuries to two passers-by.

The deceased was hit by a bullet in his upper torso which caused his death. He was a resident of Hussain D’Silva Town, Umer Farooq Colony, North Nazimabad, and a government contractor.

A case was registered and investigations are under way. Meanwhile, a man, Jalal Bijlani, was shot and injured in the late hours of Saturday within the Sharea Faisal police’s jurisdiction. The incident took place near Perfume Chowk, Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Police said the man was a resident of Islamabad and he had come to Karachi where he was living with his relatives in Garden. He had gone to Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Saturday night to meet his friends where he was shot by armed motorcyclists while he was standing near his car. The suspects fled after the shooting.

The injured was moved to a private hospital where he was pronounced out of danger. He was hit by a single bullet in his arm but no spent bullet shell was found on the spot. SHO Rana Haseeb said Bijlani was working as a PRO to Special Assistant to PM Ali Nawaz Awan in Islamabad and he had come to Karachi for some personal work. The officer added that it was early to confirm the motive behind the attack. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.