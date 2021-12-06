Free Democrats pave way for Scholz-led govt

Berlin: Germany’s incoming coalition cleared a new hurdle on Sunday with the Free Democrats (FDP) approving an alliance with the centre-left SPD and ecologist Greens to replace Angela Merkel’s government.
The greenlight from 92.2 percent of around 660 FDP delegates came a day after the SPD waved through the deal during their own congress. The Greens are expected to publish the results of their membership vote on Monday.
With the agreement expected to sail through too on Monday, parliament is getting ready to formally elect the SPD’s Olaf Scholz as chancellor on Wednesday. Urging his FDP to back the deal, party leader Christian Lindner said the coalition agreement would bring about a "new departure in Germany". "Germany is waiting for this new departure," stressed Lindner, who is poised to become finance minister.
