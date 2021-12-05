Sindh writes to Punjab University: ‘Save academic career of Sindh students’

Admissions cancelled due to delay in announcement of intermediate results

KARACHI: The Sindh government has approached the federal government and University of Punjab (PU) to save the academic career of students from Sindh whose provisional admissions were cancelled by the university as their Intermediate Annual Examinations’ results were announced with delay.

In this connection, Sindh government’s secretary for Universities and Boards, has written a letter to the federal secretary for Ministry of Education and Professional Training in Islamabad and the PU Registrar.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Sindh Universities and Boards’ Minister, Ismail Rahoo, said the academic career of the students from Sindh was jeopardised for no valid reason. Protesting at the decision, he said the cancellation of the provisional admission was tantamount to sheer injustice with students from Sindh.

He maintained that both federal and Punjab authorities were aware that the academic activities in the last session were badly affected due to the pandemic as either the classes remained suspended or students were called to the educational institutions with 50 per cent attendance. The Boards and Universities’ Minister said that the unusual circumstances caused delay in the intermediate exams held in August- September instead of April.

Rahoo claimed that since the employees of the boards were working on rotational basis due to Covid-19 restrictions, it delayed the compiling and announcement of results.