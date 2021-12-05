House gutted

WANA: A fire Saturday gutted a house in Kaniguram valley of South Waziristan tribal district, reducing to ashes property worth millions of rupees.

Locals said the fire broke out at around 7pm and engulfed the entire house in a jiffy. According to sources, the house belongs to Muhammad Nawaz Burki Mirdadkhel.

The locals contacted Rescue 1122 to put out the fire but they said that the drivers and other staff were not on duty although their venue is at a distance of around 10km from Kaniguram.