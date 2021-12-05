Workshop held at FJWU

Rawalpindi : The Department of Economics, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi organised its fourth annual workshop on ‘The Philosophy and Techniques for Quantitative Research’ virtually from November 29- December 1, 2021, in collaboration with Applied Economics Research Centre (AERC), Karachi.

The inaugural session held at 9:00 am on Nov 29, 2021. Prof. Dr. Selim Raihan, Exceutive Director, South Asian Network on Economic Modelling, was the keynote speaker of the event.

Dr. Bushra Yasmin, workshop coordinator, delivered the welcome address. She showed her profound gratitude to Prof. Dr. Selim Raihan for gracing the event as chief guest.

She also thanked the Vice Chancellor FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid and Director AERC, Prof. Dr. Samina Khalil for their support in making the workshop series sustainable and more dynamic. While introducing the participants with the objective of this three days extensive workshop, Dr. Yasmin elaborated that the workshop has been designed to include thought provoking lectures and building an in-depth understanding of various stages of data analysis, using a variety of specialized software including SPSS, STATA and R. Prof. Dr. Raihan delivered his keynote address on ‘Quantitative Tools and Techniques in Research on International Trade’.