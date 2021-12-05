Utter indifference

Both crime and unemployment are on the rise across the country. A high rate of homicide and suicide has also reported by the print, electronic and social media, but the ruling elite seems only to be concerned with one thing – capital accumulation.
Because of a lack of credibility of our law-enforcement agencies and a tedious judicial process, investors and entrepreneurs invest below their optimal levels. Add to this the rising inequality in society, and we have a fair reason for an increase in both crimes and unemployment. It seems that all that matters these days is money, no matter who suffers.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
