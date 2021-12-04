Waiting for justice

Women, especially those from backward areas, have never been safe in Pakistan due to the ever-present threats of domestic violence, honour killing, rape and forced marriages. However, there has been a drastic rise in violence against women during the Covid-19 lockdown. According to a report by the Sustainable Social Development Organization, there have been 1422 cases of domestic violence and another 9401 cases of violence against women between January 2020 and December 2020. Moreover, at least 10 rape cases are reported every day in Pakistan.

This is an alarming situation and requires that immediate steps be taken for protecting women. Even now, a number of people do not consider violence against women a serious crime. It is high time that the government took actions against such people. Only swift and strong punishments can reduce the number of cases of violence against women in the country.

Wajeeha Ashfaq

Islamabad