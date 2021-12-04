Politician demands handover of ‘kidnapped’ child

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Arbab Khizer Hayat on Friday condemned the alleged kidnapping of a child from the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station on the University Road and taking him to the state-run shelter home, Zamung Kor.

In a statement, he demanded the government to hand over the boy identified as Obiad to his parents. The PMLN leader said the child was selling facemasks on the University Road near the BRT station and someone had photographed him and shared his picture on the social media terming him a homeless and orphan child, prompting the district administration to take him to the government-run shelter home for homeless children, Zamung Kor. He said that the boy was not homeless and he should be returned to his parents.