Girls college holds investiture ceremony

Islamabad : The Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) G-10/4 organized its investiture ceremony on December 1, 2021, for the new office bearers of the Student Council for the academic session 2021-2022.

Maryam Maqbool a student of Associate Degree Program fourth Semester presented a brief report highlighting the astounding achievements of college students in multifarious activities held in campus the preceding year. Chief Guest for the ceremony was Dr Ikram Ali Malik Director General Federal Directorate of Education. He administered the oath to the newly elected council.

Ms Sehrish Ashraf took the oath as the President of the newly appointed council. The executive body comprises of Ms Naba Rahman (Vice President), Ms Maryam Maqbool (General Secretary) and Fatima Noor (Joint Secretary). Students of ADP zealously performed on the rejuvenating verses of visionary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, enkindling a new found desire to elevate the nation with their dexterous endeavours.

Chief Guest appreciated discipline in the institution. He said that the key to ultimate success lies not in mere paper degrees but in comprehending the spirit behind what is being learnt. Mr.Asif Iqbal Khan, Director Colleges, Sohail Ahmed, Director Monitoring & Supervision, and the worthy principals of the various institutions of Islamabad also attended the ceremony.

As the ceremony drew to its conclusion, the Principal Prof. Rozina Faheem, extended her deep gratitude to the guests and congratulated the elected council members. She presented college insignia as a token of gratitude to Dr Ikram Ali Malik, Director General FDE. The event culminated on a festive note with cake cutting ceremony by the Principal, the newly elected president and the chief guest.