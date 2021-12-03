Housing authority develops new transfer system

Islamabad: The Information and Technology Wing of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has developed a state-of-the-art transfer system.

This system is now fully operational. The development of transfer system is being seen as the foundational step towards digitization, an official of FGEHA said. The system will help in providing better services to the allottees and residents of the FGEHA through providing the allottees with SMS and photo, facilitation in tracking the transfer file and help in scanning and saving transfer file.

Besides, the FGEHA has also taken on laying of final layer of asphalt in Sub-sector G-13/4.

In this connection, the FGEHA has accelerated the pace of work on laying final layer of Asphalt Wearing Course of service roads in Sub-sector G-13/4 is in final stages of completion.