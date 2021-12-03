Steps taken to control smog in Lahore: minister

LAHORE: Minister for Disaster Management Khalid Mahmood has said important steps are being taken to control smog, urging people to perform their proactive role to tackle the calamity.
The minister expressed these views while addressing a smog awareness seminar organised by a group of institutions here on Thursday. During his address, the minister said the government has introduced zigzag policy to control pollution caused by kilns and has also issued interest-free loans to kiln owners on easy installments for three years. He said illegal tyre burning industry has been eradicated while action is being taken against violators in this regard.
We should participate in the tree plantation campaign and whenever we plant a tree, we have to protect it till it becomes a tree, the minister said and appreciated the initiative of the group to organise awareness seminars and said with such events, the process of raising awareness among the youth could be completed in an efficient manner. Group chairman Prof Abdul Manan Khurram said Lahore is a victim of various calamities and in such a situation ‘we have to play our part.’
ISLAMABAD: Twitter Inc. said on Thursday it has removed more than 3,000 accounts that were operating as foreign...
KARACHI: Karachi Institute of Economics and Technology held its fourth International Conference on Computing and...
SUKKUR: A son shot dead his stepmother on Thursday in district Jacobabad over the ‘Karo Kari’ issue.The accused...
SUKKUR: The brother of a bride was killed in celebratory aerial firing in district Sanghar on Thursday.The family of...
SUKKUR: The excise police in Jacobabad seized 50 kgs of charas from a truck and arrested its driver on Thursday.An...
SUKKUR: Robbers shot dead a trader and injured his brother when they resisted a robbery attempt in district...