Steps taken to control smog in Lahore: minister

LAHORE: Minister for Disaster Management Khalid Mahmood has said important steps are being taken to control smog, urging people to perform their proactive role to tackle the calamity.

The minister expressed these views while addressing a smog awareness seminar organised by a group of institutions here on Thursday. During his address, the minister said the government has introduced zigzag policy to control pollution caused by kilns and has also issued interest-free loans to kiln owners on easy installments for three years. He said illegal tyre burning industry has been eradicated while action is being taken against violators in this regard.

We should participate in the tree plantation campaign and whenever we plant a tree, we have to protect it till it becomes a tree, the minister said and appreciated the initiative of the group to organise awareness seminars and said with such events, the process of raising awareness among the youth could be completed in an efficient manner. Group chairman Prof Abdul Manan Khurram said Lahore is a victim of various calamities and in such a situation ‘we have to play our part.’