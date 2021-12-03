ECP gives Vawda another chance to file reply on dual citizenship

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday gave another opportunity to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda to submit a written reply on dual citizenship.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said if no reply was received till December 23, the matter would be reserved for order.

To this effect, a three-member bench, headed by the chief election commissioner, heard the case of disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Vawda. Petitioner Abdul Qadir Mandokhel and Vawda appeared before the Election Commission bench.

The Election Commission was informed that the respondent has not yet submitted written arguments, to which Faisal Vawda said that "we should be given a little more time, someone is ill in the house of my lawyer."

To this, Sikandar Sultan Raja said "the case has already been delayed so much, you should submit written arguments." He also inquired whether any of the petitioners had submitted written arguments. He was told that the written arguments of lawyer Asif Mahmood have been collected while Abdul Qadir Mandokhel said he had given his arguments.

The CEC said Faisal Vawda was given a clear order that he had to submit written arguments, so he should submit written arguments. He added that the petitioners have brought Vawda’s certificate of renunciation of citizenship. Is he accepting it? He will also have a certificate of renunciation of citizenship. Faisal Vawda replied that this is a photocopy, the petitioners can bring it from anywhere.

The CEC asked Vawda, “Did you renounce your citizenship when you submitted your nomination papers? When you relinquish your citizenship you receive a certificate, you do not accept the applicant's renunciation certificate."

Vawda said: “I don't know where they got it from. The petitioners brought seven certificates." Sikandar Sultan Raja inquired that "you do not accept the certificate of renunciation of citizenship?" Vawda said that "I do not know much about the paperwork here and there, the accusation came against me on the MNA seat, I have left it, you give me more time till January 5."

The chief election commissioner said the Islamabad High Court had given 60 days in the decision, "We have to close the case and prepare for the next election, the commission has asked you to submit written arguments." The ECP adjourned the hearing till December 23, giving Vawda another chance to file a reply on dual citizenship.