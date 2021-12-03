Just another stalemate

This refers to the editorial ‘State of impasse’ (December 1). It discusses the issue of the selection of ECP members – something that has always remained a bone of contention between the government and the opposition. The existing system allows both parties to field and support their own candidates which leads to considerable delays in appointment. The fact is that the two sides will never agree to the other’s nominees.

The best option then is to outsource the selection, which should be made on merit alone. The selection should be made 30 days before the retirement of any member. The government should also make laws to resolve the issue permanently. This should be discussed in parliament and all decisions taken accordingly.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi