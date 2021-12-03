PML-N, PPP scared of EVM: Hasaan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Thursday that PMLN and PPP, masterminds behind "Thappa mafia" are scared of electronic voting machines because it will block their traditional practices of electoral rigging forever. Hasaan Khawar further said that transparent elections are necessary to uphold the sanctity of voting process and that is precisely why the nation is in favour of voting through EVM as it will play the role of "Third Umpire" in the elections. Hasaan Khawar said that the opposition, fearful of electronic voting machine, sees its political future bleak. He stated that the world was moving towards digitalisation while the Opposition wanted to take Pakistan backwards.
LAHORE: Tourism Secretary Captain Mushtaq Ahmad on Thursday said that the Tourism Department was committed to working...
LAHORE: Disabilities among newborn are increasing at an alarming rate of 13.7 percent across the world for which...
LAHORE: Punjab Health Foundation has deployed the Enterprise Resource Planning system, an automated system for...
LAHORE: The National Incubation Centre Lahore hosted SolutionsFest2.0: Reimagining our Relationship with Plastics in...
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said that PESD rescued 109,566...
LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Thursday said that during the...