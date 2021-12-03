PML-N, PPP scared of EVM: Hasaan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Thursday that PMLN and PPP, masterminds behind "Thappa mafia" are scared of electronic voting machines because it will block their traditional practices of electoral rigging forever. Hasaan Khawar further said that transparent elections are necessary to uphold the sanctity of voting process and that is precisely why the nation is in favour of voting through EVM as it will play the role of "Third Umpire" in the elections. Hasaan Khawar said that the opposition, fearful of electronic voting machine, sees its political future bleak. He stated that the world was moving towards digitalisation while the Opposition wanted to take Pakistan backwards.