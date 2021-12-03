Governor highlights Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan peace process

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar during his visit to United Kingdom met with opposition leaders Keir Starmer and David Lemmy at the British Parliament on Thursday.

Afghan peace process, current situation in the region and Pak-UK relations were discussed during the meeting. British MPs Yasmin Qureshi, M Afzal, MP Sheeran and others were also present in the meeting.

According to a statement issued from Governor’s House Lahore, Ch Sarwar spoke about the steps taken by Pakistan for peace and stability in Afghanistan, the current situation in the region and other issues including Kashmir issue and urged the UK govt to not only increase aid to Afghanistan, but also play a role in providing basic services there.

Keir Starmer and David Lemmy praised Pakistan's role under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Afghan peace process and eradicating terrorism and said that they would fully support Pakistan for the establishment of peace, adding that the peace and eradication of terrorism was in the interest of the whole world.

Governor Punjab while talking on the occasion said that Pakistan Army and the Pakistani nation made exemplary sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He said that Pakistan has no personal agenda regarding Afghanistan. "We want only peace and stability in Afghanistan and the provision of basic amenities to the Afghan people," he said.

Sarwar further said that whenever the world had ignored Afghanistan in the past, the whole world had to face the consequences. He urged that the whole world, including the US and the UK, should not make the mistake of leaving Afghanistan because if situation gets worse there, its effects will be felt not only in Afghanistan, Pakistan or the region but the whole world. Therefore, the world must help Afghanistan as much as possible and Pakistan is also playing its role to help the Afghan people, he added.

During the meeting Governor Punjab asked Keir Starmer and David Lemmy to play their part in ending the ongoing atrocities and human rights abuses in Kashmir.