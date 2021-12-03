Steps taken to facilitate investors: CM

LAHORE: The CEO of a multinational company Adil Farhat called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister pointed out that a one-window facility had been introduced to facilitate the investors, adding that a zero-NOC policy would be added soon. While highlighting the government's proactive approach to encourage trade and investment in the province, the chief minister announced that an inspector-less regime had been introduced and labour laws were being eased too. Alongside, special economic zones were being established for investors and an investment facilitation cell has been established, he added. The investment opportunities would create job opportunities while strengthening the national economy, he maintained and told Adil Farhat that the establishment of 16 cement plants had been approved in three years. The government has taken a number of steps to create ease of doing business in the province, he continued.

Adil Farhat appreciated that the provincial government arranged facilities for the business community during the corona pandemic and tax relief, to the tune of billions of rupees, has been given. The company would benefit from the investment opportunities as a conducive atmosphere was provided to the trade and business community, he added.

UAE: Usman Buzdar felicitated the government and the people of United Arab Emirates on their national day. In his message, the CM said Pakistan and UAE are intertwined in historically-important bonds of friendship and brotherhood. The hearts of the people beat in unison as UAE has always supported Pakistan in difficult circumstances, he said. The bilateral relations have been further strengthened in the tenure of the incumbent government and the bonds of affinity and friendship would continue to flourish, the CM concluded.

REJECTED ELEMENTS: The chief minister said narrative of the rejected elements has been badly exposed as the nation will never forget the irresponsible behaviour of the opposition. In a statement issued on Thursday, the chief minister said the opposition misused powers to increase their bank balances instead of serving the masses, he added and maintained that the opposition parties were only interested in protecting their personal interests.

Meanwhile, the elements trying to spread anarchy have been fully exposed as they were not loyal to the people but were plunderers of the country, concluded the CM.

TRIBUTE: Usman Buzdar paid tribute to Havildar Muhammad Shafiq who embraced martyrdom during the UN mission service. In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and said the government fully shares the grief. “We pay tributes to the great sacrifice of Havildar Muhammad Shafiq, he added.